Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 368,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

EWN opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

