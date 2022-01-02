Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $46,911,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.