3,300 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Amundi acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,948,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

