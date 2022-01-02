TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 231.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 40.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TechnipFMC by 44.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 431,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 132,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

