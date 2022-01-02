LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

