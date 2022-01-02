Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,904 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

