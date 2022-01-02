Versor Investments LP Makes New $279,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $447,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $283,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

