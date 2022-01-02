Versor Investments LP Takes $237,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

