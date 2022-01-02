Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,880 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PING. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

