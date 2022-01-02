Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Two Harbors Investment worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 43.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

