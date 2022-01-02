Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.98 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.