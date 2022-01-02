LSV Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.21% of Stepan worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 1,619.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

