Brookstone Capital Management Takes $173,000 Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,318,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,064,000 after purchasing an additional 382,440 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

