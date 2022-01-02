Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.70

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.70 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.55). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48), with a volume of 20,038 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.