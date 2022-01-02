Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $243,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

