CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.27

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27 and traded as low as C$31.55. CAE shares last traded at C$31.91, with a volume of 306,573 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

The company has a market cap of C$10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.39.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

