CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.27

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27 and traded as low as C$31.55. CAE shares last traded at C$31.91, with a volume of 306,573 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

The company has a market cap of C$10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.39.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

