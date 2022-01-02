Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.05

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $27.86. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 946 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CDUAF. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.