Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as low as C$1.71. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 78,922 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$153.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.16.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,792. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,183 shares of company stock valued at $61,664.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.