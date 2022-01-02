Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO Sells $14,546.50 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $14,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.