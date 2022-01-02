Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,122 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $173.18. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.17 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

