Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $194.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

