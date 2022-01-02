Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.