The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

