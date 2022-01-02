Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,829 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

BRO opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

