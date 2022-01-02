Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 24,539 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.11 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

