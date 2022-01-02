Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

