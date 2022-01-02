Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lear worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $182.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

