Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,244 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

