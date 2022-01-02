Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

NYSE:SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $189.61 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

