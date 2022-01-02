DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.36% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

