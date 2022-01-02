LSV Asset Management Invests $5.42 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

