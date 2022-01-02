LSV Asset Management Buys 3,800 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.37% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

