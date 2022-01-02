Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.