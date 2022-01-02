Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 215 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.53 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

