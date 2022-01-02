Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 155,089 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155,089 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Amarin worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Amarin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amarin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

