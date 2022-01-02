Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,399.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,341.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,302.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

