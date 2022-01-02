Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

