Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $237.34 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.36. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

