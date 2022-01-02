Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

