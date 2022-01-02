Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $43,908,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

