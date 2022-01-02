Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.56% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTF opened at $11.82 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

