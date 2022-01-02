Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.