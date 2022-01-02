Shell Asset Management Co. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 6,241.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

FAF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

