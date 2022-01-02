Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

