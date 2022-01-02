Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 300 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

