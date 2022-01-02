Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

