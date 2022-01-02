Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

