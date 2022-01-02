Insider Buying: AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Acquires $20,150.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00.

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 35.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

