BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 736 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

